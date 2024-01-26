Big news in the small world of electric supercars: Maserati announces that the fully electric MC20 Folgore will be available next year. The Italian brand further confirms that the GranCabrio Folgore will appear at dealers this year.

A while ago, MC20 boss Luigi Sciarretta told Top Gear that the two-seater supercar would have three engines, with 710 hp to all wheels. The GranTurismo Folgore has a similar design, but it is not clear whether the electric MC20 will have the same basis. Maserati does promise a 0-to-100 time within 2 seconds and that the electric MC20 is a maximum of 100 kilos heavier than the version with the Nettuno V6 engine. The MC20 with petrol engine weighs 1,475 kilos.

The Maserati Quattroporte Folgore is also on its way

If Maserati's promises come true, the MC20 Folgore could be very popular. Anyway, the brand previously also promised that the car would arrive in 2022… Well, Maserati is also planning to launch a new SUV in 2027 on the STLA Large platform. The electric Quattroporte should arrive a year later. Hooray, the four-door continues to exist!

Sounds like Maserati will be quite busy in the coming years. The objectives will all have to be achieved, because Maserati is part of Stellantis. The group only wants to sell EVs in Europe by 2030. Maserati boss Davide Grasso is looking forward to this and promises to offer 'the most powerful Maseratis ever' with these cars.