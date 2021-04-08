On April 11, the departments of Tarija, Chuquisaca, Pando and La Paz will hold a second round to elect their governors. In this process, the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS), the same as that of Evo Morales and the current president Luis Arce, will seek control of the main cities that was elusive in the first electoral round. In three departments he will rival his dissidents.

The second electoral round in these regions is presented because the candidates did not reach 51% of the votes, or 40% and an advantage of 10 percentage points with respect to the second candidate, required to be proclaimed as regional executives.

Salvador Romero, president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, said on March 15 that “similar provisions apply to the second round as there were in the first round. There is a time to campaign (whose ban begins on April 8), disseminate polls, and the winner will be the one who gets one more vote than the second, that is, by a simple majority.

The second round of elections comes in the midst of the political tension originated in the country after the arrest of the former interim president of the nation, Jeanine Áñez, who is charged with the alleged commission of the crimes of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy in the cause called coup.

In this sense, the United Nations Development Program (Pnud) in Bolivia called on Tuesday for these elections to take place in peace and respecting the biosafety measures established to avoid contagion by Covid-19.

What is the MAS at stake in these elections?

Bolivia is a nation made up of nine departments. After the process developed on March 7, five of those regions elected their governors, three of them being members of the MAS.

Additionally, the party of Evo Morales and President Luis Arce managed to win 240 mayoralties. However, these are not located in the main cities.

These elections are key for the MAS if it wants to control the majority of governorships and offer more political support to President Luis Arce.

But this will not be an easy task, since Morales’ party will have to compete in three departments against candidates who were in its ranks until years ago, who were expelled for different reasons. This is the case in El Alto. Despite the fact that this is considered a bastion of the MAS, the party lost the elections in the first round to the former president of the Senate, Eva Copa, a former militant who was expelled from the movement. It was she who got the most votes for the governorship.

“There is something very curious because in three of the four Departments, the dispute will be between MAS candidates or against dissidents from the ruling party. It will not be an election that does not have candidates from the political opposition. In the case of Tarija it is different, because the MAS is competing against the opposition, “said political scientist Marcelo Arequipa during a conversation with Venezuelan journalist César Miguel Rondón.

Another of the strong blows that the MAS experienced and that it will have to face in the second round is the election in La Paz. There, Iván Arias takes the lead and if the candidate obtains the necessary votes to be the next mayor of one of the most important cities in Bolivia, it would mean good news for Luis Arce’s most visible opponent: Jeanine Áñez. This is due to the fact that Arias was Minister of Public Works during the interim government of the ex-president, today detained.

Thus, if the MAS does not win the elections in El Alto and La Paz, it will lose two important forts in Bolivian politics.

On the other hand, several political parties closed their campaigns on April 7 with massive acts where, according to the Bolivian media, biosecurity measures were not respected to avoid contagion by Covid-19.

That same day, in the midst of the closing of the electoral campaigns, the MAS received the support of the Bolivian National Action Party (Pan-Bol), which calls for a prosecution for Áñez, but also for former President Evo Morales.

With EFE and local media