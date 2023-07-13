Increase in raw materials and high rents: the Marzotto kitchen crippled by the crisis. The numbers

Gastronomy bitter for the four heirs of Peter Marzotto, joint partners of Peck. The luxury restaurant company that defines itself as a “temple of gastronomy” in Milan, in addition to the historic shop in via Spadari, has two others, one in the Porta Venezia area and the other in CityLife. A few days ago, in fact, the shareholders met in assembly to approve the 2022 budget closed with a loss of over 2.3 million euros, worse than the 1.4 million of the previous year. The liabilities were all carried forward, bringing the shareholders’ equity down to 5.6 million.

READ ALSO: The kebab goes sideways to the eccentric Vacchi: losses of 1.9 million euros

Subscribe to the newsletter

