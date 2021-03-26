Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Tomorrow “Saturday” the 43-foot-class Dhow Bearings Race, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, will set sail for the 12th edition of the Al Dhafra Marine Festival, organized by the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Committee in Abu Dhabi.

The race is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, and it is the fourth race organized by Abu Dhabi Sailing Sports within the festival, after the 22-foot scavenging and traditional rowing races.

The race is held according to the precautionary measures followed to limit the spread of the Corona virus, and the organizing committee stressed all measures, especially receiving negative examination results for all participants and those involved in the race, as well as the existence of safe distances between the bearings, so that they are not less than 20 meters.

The registration door witnessed a large turnout from the sailors to participate, as the number of participating bearings reached 70 bearers starting from Marawah Island, while 4 million dirhams were allocated for the winners.

On the other hand, His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, visited the festival and continued its activities. Inherited from the legacies of parents and ancestors, and an integral part of the authentic national heritage

On the other hand, the results of the scavenging race resulted in the victory of “Hashem” for Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while the “Bazoom” of Hashem Saeed Sabah Al Rumaithi came second, and “Al Tayyar” came third for Omar Abdullah Mohammed Al Marzouqi, and fourth came “Al Hoot.” For Sultan Rashid Saeed Al Rumaithi, the fifth place was occupied by “Salij” by Ubaid Jumah Al-Ahbab Al-Rumaithi, while the sixth place went to “Al-Murjan” by Saeed Thani Sabah Al-Rumaithi, and the seventh place came to “The Rocket” by Saeed Musabbah Saeed Al-Shibli, and the eighth place went to “Mersal” by Abdul Allah Ali Jaber Al Hammadi, and the ninth “Barq” solution for Jaber Muhammad Jaber Al Hammadi, and Ibrahim Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al Hammadi came in the tenth place.

Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, crowned the winners of the first three places, in the presence of Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects Department in the Committee, Saeed Khalifa Al Muhairi, Director of Technical Affairs Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Saeed Humaid Al Muhairi, General Supervisor of the Marina in Abu Dhabi Club For windsurfing and yachting.

For his part, Ahmed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, expressed his happiness with the great success achieved by the 12th edition of the Al Dhafra Marine Festival, stressing that the support and care of the wise leadership is the reason for all the successes that are achieved on the ground, and he also expressed his happiness A fruitful partnership.

He thanked all participants in the various races for their full commitment to the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, stressing that everyone’s health and community safety is everyone’s first concern.