The Marvels will reunite Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) for the first time on screen, and according to director Nia DaCosta and executive producer Mary Livanos, the film could have major repercussions for the future of the MCU, as explained in the new issue of Total Film magazine.

Everything is linked to an artifact in the possession of the villain Dar-Benn: the second bracelet that forms a pair with the one worn by Kamala Khan. Kamala’s bracelet unlocked her mutant powers, but one of the questions hanging over the conclusion of the Ms. Marvel TV series involved the location of the second bracelet. Now we have the answer. “You will have enough information about how and why Dar-Benn acquired the bracelet,” says DaCosta.

Livanos says the question will be presented from the beginning of the film. “In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bracelet, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead us somewhere else. With the power of both bracelets, more is definitely possible. And we see that culminate throughout the film. This definitely leads to numerous opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams want to do with it.”