The Marvels will reunite Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) for the first time on screen, and according to director Nia DaCosta and executive producer Mary Livanos, the film could have major repercussions for the future of the MCU, as explained in the new issue of Total Film magazine.
Everything is linked to an artifact in the possession of the villain Dar-Benn: the second bracelet that forms a pair with the one worn by Kamala Khan. Kamala’s bracelet unlocked her mutant powers, but one of the questions hanging over the conclusion of the Ms. Marvel TV series involved the location of the second bracelet. Now we have the answer. “You will have enough information about how and why Dar-Benn acquired the bracelet,” says DaCosta.
Livanos says the question will be presented from the beginning of the film. “In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bracelet, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead us somewhere else. With the power of both bracelets, more is definitely possible. And we see that culminate throughout the film. This definitely leads to numerous opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams want to do with it.”
How will The Marvels affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
The question now is how the film The Marvels will it fit within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how important its contribution to the overall storyline will be.
“This is a question for [il capo della Marvel] Kevin Feige,” says DaCosta. “I have a lot of ideas. But I really don’t have any details on what they will do in the Avengers movies. […] There are things I really want [che accadessero]. But I’m not sure.”
Livanos says The Marvels primarily explores the ramifications of Carol Danvers’ actions in the prime universe, but adds that “the plot deals with some fluctuations in time and space, and there’s a definite danger that could affect the multiverse.” He continues: “Where all of this goes is a bit of a spoiler, and exactly how all of this will play out in an Avengers movie is being worked out right now. But for sure we will end up with our characters in places that allow abundant opportunities”.
While the cinematic future of the MCU continues, so do the TV series of Disney Plus continue to be produced. Speaking of the subscription service, the company has unveiled a price increase, blocking of password sharing and the arrival of plans with advertising.
#Marvels #big #implications #Avengers
Leave a Reply