The Marvels new chapter of the saga for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starringto Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, will be released on November 10 in theaters around the planet. The beautiful and powerful protagonist, however, will not be alone.

Together with Brie Larson they will appear on the big screen too Iman Vellani who reprises the role of Kamala Khan already seen in the TV series available on Disney + and there will also be Teyonah Parris as the heroine Manche Rambeau appearance in Wanda Visions also on Disney+.

Marvel took care of communicating the news directly from his Twitter account:

higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/xgxlLMuOah — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 17, 2023

Above. Beyond. Faster. Together.

So reads the beginning of the poster, to symbolize the intentions of the film which has however suffered a postponement as it was scheduled for this July but we see that Marvel’s plans have changed in the meantime.

The three heroines will begin to swap places in the universe whenever they draw on their power: it will be up to them to find out what is happening to them, why and how to resolve a situation in itself uncomfortable beyond words. For new information about the plot of the film we will have to wait for the next few months and for new publications by Marvel itself, see you soon on this channel!