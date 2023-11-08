













That’s what a well-known media outlet shared recently. The initial estimate was $80 million in its opening weekend in the United States, which is lower than other films that are part of the MCU.

But new estimates based on ticket pre-sales The Marvels reveal that it would only make $60 million dollars or even less, around $50 million.

It should be noted that these types of predictions are not an exact science, but they do anticipate a less than optimal reception for this film.

Especially since it cost over $200 million dollars to produce. That’s not counting all the money spent promoting this film.

Fountain: MarvelStudios.

Yeah The Marvels starts with $60-50 million dollars would be the worst November debut for a Marvel Studios film. Whoever has that infamous honor is The Eternalswhich earned $71.2 million when it debuted.

By contrast Five Nights at Freddy’s, which started with $80 million dollars, has already quadrupled its initial investment, which was just $20 million. This Marvel Studios movie is close to the poor performance of one from DC Comics.

In this case we refer to The Flashwhich when it came out in the US barely grossed $55 million in its opening weekend.

What some say is doing more harm to The Marvels It’s that actresses like Brie Larson can’t promote it.

Fountain: MarvelStudios.

All due to the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike in Hollywood. Nor can the production team do this work. Its premiere will be on November 10, 2023.

With details from Deadline. Apart from The Marvels We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

