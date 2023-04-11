The new trailer was shown today The Marvelsa film arriving on November 10, 2023 which will tell the strange story of these three heroines connected by their powers.

It’s about Captain Marvelaka Carol Danvers, who we got to know in several films (including one dedicated to her), Kamala Khan (discovered within the Ms. Marvel series e Monica Rambeauwho made her adult debut on Wandavision.

The trailer shows how the three girls are connected through theirs powers, as different as they are connected to each other. As we can see, the adventure will also move into space, seeing the three heroines grappling with business not strictly connected to planet Earth.