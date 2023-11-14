The debut of The Marvels the new Disney comic book, did very badly indeed in terms of collections , so much so that it performs worse than the most pessimistic estimates. The initial failure, which however could be recovered in the coming weeks, was followed by the usual parade of haters who said something harsh and cruel about the film. However, a decidedly authoritative voice came to defend the film, that of the writer Stephen King who himself doesn’t really appreciate superhero films but couldn’t stand the tones used by some.

King’s speech

Stephen King is a truly prolific writer

The Marvels is the direct sequel to Captain Marvel, a film that grossed more than a billion dollars in 2019. Unfortunately, despite the background and stars involved, the first trailer was met with a huge amount of “dislikes”, with things not getting any better now that it’s hit theaters. In practical terms, The Marvels grossed only $47 million on the domestic market when it debuted, with the figure rising to $100 million if we consider the international market.

The announcement of the data started a competition to see who could say the most bad things about the film, so much so that it stimulated King’s intervention on X: “I don’t go to see the MCU films, I’m not interested in them, but I find this subtle satisfaction with the low earnings of The Marvels really unpleasant. Why be complacent in the face of failure?”

It is interesting to note how King is a highly appreciated figure, so much so that the controversy born under his post has maintained an overall acceptable tone; a rarity on the internet. However, there are those who agreed with him and those who disagreed. Many have underlined how the hatred comes from the most misogynistic fringe of spectators, considering the quantity of protagonists of The Marvels, others have appealed to the fact that the MCU films have tired and are still paying for the Avengers: Endgame effect.