Despite two films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe arriving in theaters ahead of the release of “The Marvels“, i Marvel Studios seem active regarding promotional items related to the sequel to “Captain Marvel“, as demonstrated by the photo of a pillow that appeared on the net. The image printed on the cushion depicts the three protagonists of “The Marvels“, Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau And Kamala Khanin what appears to be a preview of what the trio could look like once they hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.

Following in chronological order the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel she was alone for a long time, until the end of “Avengers: Endgame“, when she finally found some companions to support her. “I, like many other women in the world, have watched Avengers: Endgameand I saw those six seconds of film where all the women Marvel they gathered. At the time I was ecstatic, but at the same time the short duration of the moment disturbed me. I immediately wanted it to last for a whole film,” he said Nia DaCostadirector of “The Marvels“.

It will be interesting to see all the heroines for the first time Marvel united in a single film, see how they will be able to combine their strengths and how they will be able to iron out their differences in the name of a common good.