The Marvelsthe latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has a exit date official on Disney+: we will be able to watch the film with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris in streaming starting next February 7th.

The MCU film with the lowest grosses ever, The Marvels will take advantage of the digital release (it is already available for sale and rental) for improve your numberstrying to intercept all those users who for one reason or another did not decide to see the film in theaters.