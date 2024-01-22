The Marvelsthe latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has a exit date official on Disney+: we will be able to watch the film with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris in streaming starting next February 7th.
The MCU film with the lowest grosses ever, The Marvels will take advantage of the digital release (it is already available for sale and rental) for improve your numberstrying to intercept all those users who for one reason or another did not decide to see the film in theaters.
Superhero fatigue?
There's been a lot of discussion in recent months about “superhero fatigue” as a possible cause for the multiple box office flops of many of the superhero films released throughout 2023, but in reality there are likely multiple factors at play.
In the case of Marvel productions, for example, the birth of the Disney+ platform has inevitably affected the potential earnings of new films, providing users with an alternative to the theater if they are not fully convinced of the quality of a particular project and therefore want to wait to see it in streaming.
