In correspondence with the Comic-Con also arrived the official trailer Of The Marvelsthe second video dedicated to the new Marvel film which is a sequel to Captain Marvel and also a link with other characters and a Disney+ TV series.

It is a new product of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which should represent an important step in the collective narration of the Marvel characters within the cinematic universe dedicated to them.

After seeing the first trailer a few months ago, this new video takes a more extensive overview of the situations and characters of the new film.

In particular, we see how the three female protagonists of the story find themselves interconnected with each other: Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) are intertwined in this new film by a sort of bracelet with mysterious powers.