In correspondence with the Comic-Con also arrived the official trailer Of The Marvelsthe second video dedicated to the new Marvel film which is a sequel to Captain Marvel and also a link with other characters and a Disney+ TV series.
It is a new product of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which should represent an important step in the collective narration of the Marvel characters within the cinematic universe dedicated to them.
After seeing the first trailer a few months ago, this new video takes a more extensive overview of the situations and characters of the new film.
In particular, we see how the three female protagonists of the story find themselves interconnected with each other: Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) are intertwined in this new film by a sort of bracelet with mysterious powers.
Three interconnected superheroines
Using this bracelet, in connection with the special abilities of each of them, the three characters find each other jumped into each other’s place, with a continuous jump from one situation to another and between different dimensions and planets. In this way, the connection between Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel is explained, the first protagonist of her own film series within the MCU and the second coming from the Disney + TV series of the same name.
The Marvels is set for release on November 10, 2023the film is directed by Nia DaCosta who is also co-author of the screenplay with Megan McDonnell and Lista Karasik, in the cast is obviously also Samuel L. Jackson in the role of Nick Fury.
