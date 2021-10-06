The death of Maria Rambeau was undoubtedly one of the most touching moments of WandaVision: before the fans, however, to suffer was the interpreter of the mother of the future Photon, namely Lashana Lynch, who was warned well in advance that her character would had to face an incurable cancer.

While a photo of Lashana Lynch having dinner with Teyonah Parris makes fans dream in view of The Marvels, therefore, the actress has returned to talk about the way in which Kevin Feige wanted to make her aware of the fate of his Maria: “Kevin Feige, who is a very good person, he personally emailed me a long time ago, over a year, maybe a year and a half before WandaVision aired, and he explained to me what would happen“were his words.

Lynch then continued: “It was so sad to read, because I think Maria had a huge impact on Captain Marvel and that everyone felt great empathy for her, I am satisfied with the work done with her and the fact that [gli Studios] have been able to carry on his legacy thanks to his daughter“.

You would like to see Maria Rambeau do hers appeared in some flashbacks in the next movie with Brie Larson? Tell us yours in the comments! In the meantime, let’s see how Brie Larson’s training for The Marvels is proceeding.