One of the most disappointing films of 2023, rated as such by international critics and what it achieved at the box office, has found a new life and resounding success on the Disney Plus streaming platform. The film belongs to Marvel Studios and is the biggest failure in its history, given that 270 million dollars were invested in its production, but so far it has only raised 206 million dollars worldwide.

But now happiness smiles on him, since according to reports from FlixPatrol, during the last days of February, the film has positioned itself as the company's most watched film worldwide, even surpassing box office hits and modern classics from the company. Mickey Mouse. But what film is it about?

Which Marvel Studios movie went from failure to success on Disney+?

We are talking about the movie 'The Marvels', starring the acclaimed actress Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), which after its failure in theaters, was adopted by Disney+ from February 7, 2024, obtaining great results.

The film has caught the attention of the platform's subscribers, attracting a more diverse audience and discovering an audience that may not have been able to see it in its theatrical release. The success in Disney+ confirms that the film has lasting appeal and that its potential for home entertainment is significantly high.

'The Marvels' is the Marvel movie starring women.

Although in the month of March, 'The Marvels' has dropped to sixth place, it remains in the top 10 most viewed productions on Disney+ for almost an entire month.

What is 'The Marvels' about?

Carol Danvers (Larson), also known as Captain Marvel, regains her identity from the tyrannical Kree and manages to take revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, her unforeseen consequences force her to confront the weight of a destabilized universe.

When her responsibilities take her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become intertwined with those of Kamala Khan (Vellani), a Jersey City superfan who calls herself Ms. Marvel, and those of the Carol's estranged niece, now SABER astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Parris).

How long is 'The Marvels' movie on Disney+?

'The Marvels', the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), It has a total duration of 105 minutes, which is equivalent to 1 hour and 45 minutes. In addition, the film includes a post-credits scene, so once production ends, it is important to keep an eye on what it is about and if it could be related to a future project.

