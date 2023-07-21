













Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeu return together to the big screen to show us a lot of action with various comedy overtones. The Marvels will raise a new adventure that will make the protagonists change bodies.

The girls will have to learn to work as a team to save the galaxy, however, it will be a great challenge for all of them. However, the premise is interesting, since each of them has a different ability that has to do with light, together they will be able to obtain overwhelming power.

On this occasion, The Marvels will face Dar-Benn who has every intention of destroying Captain Marvel, and everything that has to do with it. A new heroine will be introduced and will give a youthful touch to the action movie with comedic undertones.

On the other hand, the villain, in the comics, was a Kree general who, together with Ael-Dan, put together a plan and took possession of the Kree Empire, becoming emperor.

Subsequently, he will be killed by Deathbird and his mind will be absorbed by a supreme intelligence. However, we don’t know how many changes there will be in the narrative of the story, beyond the genre of the villain.

The Marvels: Where can I watch Captain Marvel?

To refresh your memory before the film arrives, you can watch the 2019 installment starring heroine Carol Danvers on Disney Plus.

This narrates how Danvers is found and the new connections he will have with Nick Fury and SHIELD are raised. Of course, after an adventure full of piloting and complicated pasts.

