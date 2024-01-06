The Marvels and the films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with them lowest earnings ever: just 205 million dollars internationally, which becomes 84.5 million considering the American territory alone.
Wanting to do some comparisonthese are figures more or less equal to those achieved by Warner's modest Birds of Prey or, remaining in the MCU, substantially lower than the 134.8 million dollars totaled in the USA by The Incredible Hulk in 2008.
In short, the terrible takings of The Marvels at its debut have basically remained as such: the film has not managed to recover even thanks to word of mouth from fans and in light of generally positive reviews.
Superheroes with super box office problems
We often talk lately about “superhero fatigue”, one Audience fatigue with superhero filmswhich have actually multiplied over the years based on the great success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The truth behind these flops is probably more complex, however: users have gone from enthusiastically going to cinemas, when someone finally made film adaptations worthy of the name, to doing so much more rarely.
With the increase in production expectations have also grown and therefore more attention is paid to the approximate writing of certain films, with Disney+ streaming representing a further obstacle: people only go to the cinema when it is really worth it.
