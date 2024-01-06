The Marvels and the films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with them lowest earnings ever: just 205 million dollars internationally, which becomes 84.5 million considering the American territory alone.

Wanting to do some comparisonthese are figures more or less equal to those achieved by Warner's modest Birds of Prey or, remaining in the MCU, substantially lower than the 134.8 million dollars totaled in the USA by The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

In short, the terrible takings of The Marvels at its debut have basically remained as such: the film has not managed to recover even thanks to word of mouth from fans and in light of generally positive reviews.