Marvel shows us the new clips of the new film The Marvelsan all-female film that will intertwine the stories of three heroines: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau.

The film will hit theaters on November 8th and will tell of the fortuitous meeting between the 3 heroines and the mysterious connection that leads them to transfigure themselves in each other’s place when certain powers are exploited.

The three young heroines will have to work together to foil a dangerous common threatbut being able to act despite this “curse” that binds them will not be easy.



The three main performers are respectively: Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

A film that promises to have a very important role within the Marvel universe as it will link different universes together (and then there is, also here, Nick Fury).

A film that promises action, pathos, but also lighter moments and comic, deriving from the continuous and unpredictable interdimensional exchange to which the heroines are subjected.

We remind you that The Marvels arrives in cinemas around the world on November 8, 2023 and that this trailer was shown on the occasion of the San Diego Comic-Con, the most prestigious and important comic and video game fair in the world.