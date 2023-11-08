The Marvels apparently is inspired to Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children: the director of the film, Nia DaCosta, revealed this during an interview. The game was also used as a reference for a couple of scenes.

“It’s about a truly extraordinary filmwith some fantastic fight sequences and a wonderful final scene in which the protagonist is cheered by the other characters”, said DaCosta speaking of the Square Enix feature film.

As you may have read in our review of The Marvels, the director certainly succeeded in creating a solid foundation for the three protagonistsdrawing on some solutions seen in video games.

“Think of the cutscenes from The Last of Us or Horizon Zero Dawn, but with a very different style,” DaCosta said. “For me these are the best games, the best stories you can have: This inspired me to play it and I think it will inspire people to watch movies like this.”