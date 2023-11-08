The Marvels apparently is inspired to Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children: the director of the film, Nia DaCosta, revealed this during an interview. The game was also used as a reference for a couple of scenes.
“It’s about a truly extraordinary filmwith some fantastic fight sequences and a wonderful final scene in which the protagonist is cheered by the other characters”, said DaCosta speaking of the Square Enix feature film.
As you may have read in our review of The Marvels, the director certainly succeeded in creating a solid foundation for the three protagonistsdrawing on some solutions seen in video games.
“Think of the cutscenes from The Last of Us or Horizon Zero Dawn, but with a very different style,” DaCosta said. “For me these are the best games, the best stories you can have: This inspired me to play it and I think it will inspire people to watch movies like this.”
However, success is an unknown
Net of video game inspirations, which are always a pleasure in the eyes of fans, we will have to see what the results of The Marvels will be at the box office, because the film starring Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Photon arrives in a not particularly happy period for comic films.
In fact, there is no doubt that the multiplication of productions based on Marvel Cinematic Universe has somewhat saturated the market, with the result that feature films arriving in theaters are no longer awaited with the same trepidation, or in any case are required to satisfy much higher expectations than in the past.
