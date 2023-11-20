It’s not a secret that Captain Marvel It is not one of the most beloved films in the MCU. However, many expected that the sequel, The Marvels, had better performance. Unfortunately, it appears that this has not been the case, as in its second week, This film had a historic decrease in attendees for Marvel productions.

According to Variety, The Marvels had a 79% decrease in movie attendees, managing to raise only $10.2 million dollars during its second weekend in the United States. Thus, this film has managed to surpass the record of 69% in the drop in attendance for the second week established by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the beginning of this same year.

Until now, The Marvels has grossed $65 million dollars in the United States since its release, and many question whether the film will be able to surpass the $100 million mark in this country before it leaves theaters. In comparison, the feature film has managed to surpass $161.3 million worldwide, and is expected to make $100 million more before it is no longer available on the big screen.

However, considering that the film cost $250 million dollars to become a reality, we will be facing one of the biggest failures in the history of Marvel Studios. Let’s remember that, for a film to be successful and start generating income, it needs to raise double what its production cost. In this case, The Marvels need to surpass the $500 million dollar mark, something that seems impossible.

Like other Marvel movies in recent years, It seems that the only important thing about The Marvels It’s the post-credits scene and the way it gives hints about the future of the MCUsomething that, to be fair, it does well The Marvels. However, this causes the audience to not have a great interest in the film itself. Unfortunately, once this information is leaked, people are less interested in paying a ticket to see something they already saw on the Internet.

We remind you that The Marvels it’s still in theaters. On related topics, this is the first trailer for the second season of What If?… Likewise, we already know when Thanos will return to the MCU.

Editor’s Note:

The Marvels It’s not a bad movie, but it suffers from a bigger sin, which is that it’s boring. Once I left the theater, I barely remembered what I had finished watching. Beyond the post-credits scene and the way they hint at the future of the MCU, the film has a couple of interesting scenes and fun performances, but nothing that is really worth making it memorable.

Via: Variety