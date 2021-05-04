The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues in great expansion. This Monday, Marvel studios shared an emotional trailer to celebrate all the movies they have released thus far while also announcing the films that are part of Phase 4.

Through social networks, the film studio shared the celebration video, narrated by the Stan Lee. The creator of the vast majority of iconic characters in Marvel, who died in 2018, indicates in the trailer: ‘The world can change and evolve. But the only thing that will never change is that we are all part of one big family. ‘,

However, among all the premieres, it was striking that the sequel to Captain Marvel it will no longer bear just her name. In fact, the title changed to The marvels, as it will have the presence of Monica rambeau Y Kamala khan, also known as Ms. Marvel.

In this way, the Captain Marvel She will no longer be the only protagonist of the film, which will be released in November 2022. Although she will surely have the main role in the new events.

We also recommend: Report: Ryan Reynolds Wants Deadpool To Be True To Comic And Pansexual

A dozen jewels are coming for the MCU

The rest of the video was a true celebration for the universe of Marvel. From the first tape of Hombre de Hierro until Avengers: Endgame, the MCU it’s packed with great movies, but 10 more titles are coming to the catalog.

The first one will be Black widow and it will arrive in July of this year. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings it will be the next to launch, in September; while Eternals Y Spider-Man: No Way Home They will close the year for the MCU with its premiere in November and December, respectively.

By 2022 the list continues with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March), Thor: Love and Thunder (May), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July) and The marvels (November). In 2023 we will see the premieres of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (February) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May).

Finally, although nothing was confirmed about it, the video shows a number four in the last seconds. This confirms that Fantastic 4 They are already part of the MCU and, eventually, we will see them in action. Without a doubt, an announcement that satisfied all the fans of Marvel.

Fountain.



