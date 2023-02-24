This year has started with the premieres of films from the universe of Marvelthis with the official arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, tape that establishes the beginning of phase five. This is followed by two more tapes of this world, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3and The Marvels, which by the way, the latter has suffered from a rather significant delay.

Originally the return of Captain Marvel Igoing to be eJuly 28 this year, a date that has been postponed until November 9, a number of considerable months that could be justified. This is not because more time is needed to polish the work, but as a new plan that you have Disney to further distance their premieres from each other.

In fact, this will also affect the series as a consequence, going from three annual premieres to only two or even one, since the company has been criticized for not giving spaces and thus saturating those who want to address the mcu. For that reason, moving the tape to the end of the year makes perfect sense, otherwise they would be out of material for the rest of the year after July.

This is the synopsis of The Marvels:

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and has exacted her revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences leave Carol with the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her into an anomalous wormhole linked to a revolutionary Kree, her powers become intertwined with those of Jersey City superfan Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this impossible trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe as The Marvels.

Remember that your new date is November 9.

Editor’s note: It is a good idea that they do this, since the premieres are very close, in fact there is also little left for The Guardians, so it is better that everything goes that calm.