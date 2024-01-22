'The Marvels' was Marvel's biggest failure throughout 2023. The film, which premiered at the beginning of November 2023 worldwide, became the one with the lowest grossing during the year, since it barely exceeded 206 million dollars. This amount is well below other company titles such as 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', which enjoyed great success and were able to amass 476 and 845 million dollars. , respectively.

However, the film starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani has a new opportunity to redeem itself, since its arrival on a streaming platform was announced. In this note, we will tell you when it will be available and on what service you can watch the film, if you have not yet enjoyed it on the big screen.

Watch the trailer for 'The Marvels'

When is 'The Marvels' ONLINE coming out?

'The Marvels'the film that grossed the least money in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will arrive on streaming next Wednesday, February 7, 2024. In this way, the film will be released online three months after its release in theaters, with the intention that it can gain some popularity given the harsh criticism it received at the time.

Where to watch 'The Marvels' streaming?

'The Marvels'can be seen ONLINE through the platform Disney+service where all movies and series are available Marvel. In order to enjoy this tape, you have to access the page with the email you registered; However, if you are not yet subscribed to the application, follow the steps indicated on the website and choose the payment plan that best suits your needs.

How long is 'The Marvels'?

'The Marvels'movie number 33 of the UCM, It has a total duration of 105 minutes, which translates to 1 hour and 45 minutes. In addition, the film has a post-credit scene; Therefore, once the film is finished, you should be attentive to what it is about and if it could be connected to a future project.

What is 'The Marvels' about?

Carol Danvers, known as Captain Marvel, regained her identity from the tyrannical Kree and was able to take revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unforeseen consequences leave Carol bearing the weight of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her into an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers merge with those of Kamala Khan, the Jersey City superfan who calls herself Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece. , the now SABER astronaut, Captain Monica Rambeau.

'The Marvels' had a budget of $274 million and grossed just over $206 million. Photo: Disney

What is the cast of 'The Marvels'?

Brie Larson as Carlos Danvers/Captain Marvel

Teyonah Parris/Monica Rambeau

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn

Gary Lewis as Emperor Dro'ge

Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

