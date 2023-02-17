The Marvels is the new movie Marvelits premiere is dated for November 10, 2023. Although it suffered a delay, since the real launch was scheduled for July 28, 2023.

Higher. Further. faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/xgxlLMuOah —Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 17, 2023

The Marvels is starring Carol Danvers, but will bring together the superheroines presented from various UCM Phases, including Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau.

The Marvels will have the participation of Nick Furi to save the universe.

This will be one of the new Marvel vertebrae, even Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel equates it with the launch of The Avengers.

“There is something immensely powerful about seeing Monica, Kamala and Carol together in the same shot. To me, it’s similar to the first Avengers movie and seeing all six superheroes together in one movie. It’s creepy. They all have different stories from each other and it’s great to see them together.”

Probably, the trio of superheroines will be the new major face of Marvel.

The fabulous poster of The Marvels shows the heroines as three poetic sparkling stars.

What will The Marvels be about?

The film directed by Nia DaCosta will put three Marvel heroines on the same stage. Carol Danvers wants to take revenge on the Supreme Intelligence of the Kree, she will achieve it at a great price, since her actions will destabilize the Universe.

In order to solve the chaos, he will need help from an old acquaintance and also from a girl who could become his apprentice.

Let’s see how the heroines face problems in this new film full of expectations of Marvel Studios that promised higher quality in your projects.

