This week, one more of the MCU films finally premieres, which sets the tone for the next important event in which great heroes will meet to defeat a common enemy, with this we are clearly talking about The Marvels. And as is customary, the specialized press has already been able to take a look at it in advance, compiling comments that may be mixed, since there are people who liked it and those who didn’t.

Something well known is that on the page known as Rotten Tomatoes The ratings are put together to have an average of all of them, and on this occasion it has been a failure that the critics have not let go, because until now the product is considered rotten, remaining below 60% score. Specifically a 54, so it could be considered among the brand’s worst films to date.

Here are some comments from film experts:

Total Film: Struggles to stay coherent for a good portion of its relatively short runtime. Independent UK: While Marvel is busy flooding us with content, DaCostas’ film gives us the one thing that made this franchise work in the first place. Associated Press: As is often the case with Marvel’s girl power attempts, it feels a little pandering in all the wrong places and doesn’t really commit to any specific or unique female point of view. Washington Post: The Marvels are so fueled by fan service and formula, like almost everything in the MCU these days, that they give little thought to basic concepts like narrative comprehension. Age of The Geek: While this film is a victory for diversity, the plot is not particularly interesting and under director Nia DaCosta the tonal shifts falter and the comedic timing is off.

Remember that The Marvels hits theaters on November 9.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: Many were worried that this movie wouldn’t work, and sure enough, it resulted in something that wasn’t really liked. It was not necessary that it be the work of art, but at least that it fulfilled in terms of quality what the MCU is heading towards with the villain Kang.