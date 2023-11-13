The recent premiere of ‘The Marvels’ has achieved a terrible mark for the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). The sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’ (2019) only managed to raise $47 million in its first weekend in United States theaters, according to data provided by Variety on November 10th.

This performance achieved by the film represents less than a third of the initial collection of ‘Captain Marvel’ ($153.4 million). Until now, the worst opening for a Marvel movie was ‘Hulk: The Incredible Man’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Marvels’ PREMIERE in Peru: post-credits scenes, release date, cast, trailer and more

What terrible record did ‘The Marvels’ reach?

With $55.4 million in its first weekend, ‘Hulk: The Incredible Man’ it had the title of being the least successful release of a Marvel film. However, due to what was recently achieved with ‘The Marvels’, with its 47 million, that is, 8.4 million less, the film that united the three superheroines, all trapped in parallel worlds, took first place.

“Historically, Marvel has seen most of its films benefit from goodwill. The opposite of that momentum is happening right now,” explained Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice Pro. Likewise, David A. Gross, of the analysis company Franchise Research Entertainment, called the film “an unprecedented collapse of the Marvel sector.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwmDH12MAA4&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Flarepublica.pe%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&feature=emb_title

YOU CAN SEE: Does ‘The Marvels’ have post-credits scenes? The sequel to Captain Marvel with Carol Danvers

What was the experts’ criticism of the movie ‘The Marvels’?

Regarding the criticism of ‘The Marvels’, the medium ‘Rotten Tomatoes’ gave it a score of 62%, with emphasis on the poor reception it had by fans. The aforementioned film is the third to receive a ‘B’ rating on the specialized portal ‘CinemaScore’, after ‘Eternals’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania’.

#Marvels #achieves #worst #box #office #Marvel #movie #week #release