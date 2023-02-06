Actor Paul Rudd complained that after 50 he had difficulty getting into shape for the role of a superhero

American actor Paul Rudd admitted that he struggled to get in shape for the role of the superhero Ant-Man after 50 years. On the Difficulties of Preparing for the Role of a Superhero Marvel Star complained in a conversation with Men’s Health.

In February, 53-year-old Rudd will appear on the screens in the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” based on Marvel comics. “I trained really hard to get back in shape before Quantum Mania. I realized that this is much harder than last time,” said the actor, who previously played Ant-Man in 2018.

According to Rudd, after filming the last film, he gained weight faster than it usually happened to him. “Suddenly, all my clothes became tight. I thought, hell, I can’t even pull these pants on,” he said.

Related materials:

The actor admitted that he was angry and thought that he could afford more junk food if he knew that he would still get fat, but pulled himself together.

“I can focus on a goal if there is one. If I have to go shirtless in front of the camera in four months, I will do it, ”he assured, sadly adding that he is still in worse shape than other Marvel stars.

Previously, Paul Rudd told what he does for the sake of health and good physical shape. According to him, he trains before breakfast and sleeps eight hours a night.