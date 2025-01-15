The martyrdom of Gaza. One monstrosity was followed by another even greater monstrosity. The terrorist action of Hamas on October 7, 2023, murdering or kidnapping more than 1,300 innocent people, received a response the largest operation of annihilation and destruction undertaken by Israel against the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip. In these 15 months, almost 50,000 Gazans, mostly women and children, have died under the bombs of the Hebrew army under the orders of Netanyahu, branded genocidal by the International Criminal Court. Now there is talk of an agreement that will stop such martyrdom and free the kidnapped people who remain alive. All too scary and too late.