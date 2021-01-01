After a start to the season marked by COVID, a suspension, quarantines and the constant rumors about James Harden … the Rockets won their first game after two more or less understandable losses, by the precariousness of their situation and by rivals (Blazers and Nuggets). In their third game, the Texans hosted (with 3,247 fans in the stands, a rare soldout) to Sacramento Kings, one of the positive surprises at the start of the season and a team that although lost showed that it is in good competitive tune. Without having a great day in terms of efficiency, there was never a lack of collective energy. And that in the suffered Kings (3-2 now) is excellent news.

But the Rockets won (122-119) in a pinpoint finish in which Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox missed triples to tie. The holders of the backcourt they added 41 points… with a 6/22 from the line of three. Nor was it the best day (especially in the first half) for the brilliant rookie Tyrese Haliburton, and Marvin Bagley did not stop messing around in the post: 4 points, 1/9 shooting. So, without being thin, the Kings had options until the end and in fact they sent during most of the fourth quarter: 97-104 with six minutes left, when they lived to take advantage of a cataract of errors and losses by the Rockets. In total the best were Harrison Barnes (24 points, 8 rebounds), Richaun Holmes (22 + 13) and a Bjelica who changed the air to attack after the jam that Bagley generated.

But in that final stretch appeared, of course, James Harden, as criticizable off the track as difficult to question on it. At least in regular season: 16 points and an assist for the last 18 points of the Rockets, in total 33 + 8 and 6 rebounds for a team that finally, COVID through, showed something close to its real form, at least at this start of the season and while the future of Harden is resolved. With the marked growth of Christian Wood (21 points, 12 rebounds) and two sounded debuts: DeMarcus Cousins ​​scored 8 points (with a triple right out of the box) in 14 minutes; and John Wall went to 22 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists, with errors (8/20 shooting) but very good physical sensations and explosive actions (the first, a tremendous dunk with his left foot) that reminded the Wall of before. It was, it should not be forgotten, his first game since December 26, 2018. After a torment of 737 days, John Wall was once again an NBA player. And he left enough good intentions as Harden’s partner (we’ll see if it lasts) and at the orders of Stephen Silas, a coach to whom everything is happening in his premiere as head coach but he is leaving an excellent impression, working very uphill for now and in totally rarefied weather. Now he also has his first NBA victory.