The new versions of the Cupra Leon and the Cupra Formentor – the two bestsellers of the Seat sports brand – are already in full production at the Martorell plant (Barcelona), with the aim of beginning to deliver them to their customers in the third quarter of the year.

The two models, in fact, are the first beneficiaries of the modernization process that is being carried out in the Barcelona factory, which with a macro investment of 3,000 million is preparing to become electrified, in an evolution that will lead it to become the benchmark for zero-emission vehicles of the Volkswagen group.

“We are working to transform and improve our factory, integrating the most advanced technologies into manufacturing and structural processes,” said Markus Haupt, Executive Vice President of Production and Logistics at Cupra. «Martorell is the third factory in terms of production volume in the Volkswagen group in Europeand we will continue to grow with new models, but also through the implementation of smart technology and artificial intelligence,” he added.

Despite the difficulties that still hindered the start of 2023, the last year was key for Martorell, which, in addition to celebrating 30 years of existence, achieved increase your production 21% to reach 443,443 vehicles. The forecast for 2024 is to reach 519,000 vehicles produced, surpassing the record year of 2019, which means removing up to 2,500 cars per day from the factory.

The good prospects for this year also occur at a time of transformation of the plant. This summer, the company will move all production from line 1 where the Seat Ibiza and Arona are made to line 3 to prepare the manufacturing of electrical. First, at the end of 2025, the Cupra Raval, a 100% electric vehicle, and in the following months, the Volkswagen ID 2.all, which will also be produced at the same plant.