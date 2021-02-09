Millions of visitors to the UAE from different parts of the world are accustomed to the sight of the smile of its airport employees and its easy and smart procedures and its surprises that welcome them from the four sides of the world, but those coming to the country through Dubai airports today will bring with them a beautiful memory that chronicles the arrival of the “Probe of Hope” launched by the UAE About seven months ago, towards Mars, in the first Arab scientific space mission to explore planets.

Upon their arrival at the travelers’ entry gates, coinciding with this exceptional event in the history of the UAE and the global scientific community concerned with space exploration, and coinciding with the arrival of the Hope Probe into its orbit around the Red Planet and the start of its scientific missions that will enrich human knowledge, visitors to the country and those arriving through Dubai airports will find the Martian seal. “The first of its kind in the world to decorate the pages of their passports with a very special ink, which is” Mars ink “, which is unique in its idea and composition and made from a mixture that mimics the geological formations of Mars, and its red color.

Passport employees at Dubai airports will print on the visa page for travelers to enter the phrase “I have arrived in the UAE … and the UAE will reach Mars on 09.02.2021” with a special design for the Hope Probe, the first Arab and international space mission to monitor unprecedented scientific information about the Red Planet over the course of A complete Martian year.

– Nothing is impossible..

The idea of ​​the stamp and ink of Mars, launched by the Media Office of the United Arab Emirates in cooperation with the Dubai Airports Passports of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, embodies the historic occasion of the arrival of the first Arab Emirati probe to Mars in a record period and exceptional circumstances confirm the slogan “nothing is impossible”, which The probe carries it with him on his historic space trip, expressing the media identity of the UAE and translating its ambitious national strategies for the coming years and decades.

– Basalt rocks ..

The idea of ​​its design and implementation mechanisms is a precedent in the world, as a special red ink called “Mars ink” was produced that simulates in its unique composition of solid basalt rocks tending to red color and other materials specializing in the color and components of the terrain of Mars.

The red ink production process went through several stages, starting with the collection of volcanic basalt rocks from the Maliha area in the Emirate of Sharjah, which is one of the limited parts of the world whose surface is very similar to the surface of Mars where volcanic basalt rocks are abundant, just like those on the Red Planet. What distinguishes volcanic basalt rocks from other rocks of the earth is that they erode quickly under the influence of water and air factors, and their iron-rich mineral composition is oxidized, generating iron oxide and hydroxide, which pigment the rock with a reddish brown color. After collecting the volcanic basalt rocks, they were crushed with specialized machines, then the crushed rocks were taken and milled into a fine sandy powder, and the red dye was extracted from them, to make the world’s first ink from Mars.

Martian colors.

Mars ink was produced in many shades ranging from bright red closer to orange to dark bright red, so that it is ready for use by passport officials by passing the rubber entry stamp on the surface of the inkwell and then marking the passport pages of those coming to Dubai airports.

The basalt rocks from which the ink of Mars was made are found in several regions of the planet in many mountain ranges and rock formations spread in the United States of America, Canada, Brazil, Russia and India.

Basaltic rocks also form part of the topography of other planets and celestial bodies such as Mars, Venus, and the Moon.

The Mars Seal at Dubai airports celebrates the first mission of planet exploration led by an Arab country, after covering a distance of more than 493 million kilometers, in six stages since its launch from the Japanese Tanagashima Station about 7 months ago on July 20, 2020.

Unique innovative way.

Khalid Al Shehhi, Executive Director of the Digital Production and Communication Sector at the Media Office of the United Arab Emirates, said: “Mars ink celebrates the historic event of the arrival of the Hope Probe, which is the first Arab mission to explore Mars, to the orbit of the Red Planet, and documents this achievement in an innovative way as a special stamp was designed. It will decorate the passports of those coming to the UAE through Dubai airports, and this stamp uses a special ink made from volcanic basalt rocks located in the Maliha area of ​​the emirate of Sharjah, which is one of the few parts of the world that is shaped similar to the surface of Mars. He added that the arrival of the Hope probe is an important historical event in the UAE, the Arab region and the world, and for this it was important to celebrate it in an innovative and unique way.

The UAE’s Al-Amal probe flight was the first of its kind in the Arab world, as the H2A missile took off carrying the Hope probe on board at 1:58 a.m. on July 20, 2020 UAE time, followed by the separation of the probe from the launch rocket following its successful launch into space.

– History day ..

The “ink of Mars” documents a historical station in the journey of the Probe of Hope, as it enters its orbit around the red planet, completing the fourth stage of its space flight, then begins the transition stage to the scientific orbit, and later the scientific stage during which it begins its scientific missions, to orbit around the red planet once every 55 hours around Mars, in an elliptical orbit ranging from 20 to 43 thousand kilometers, to collect more than 1000 gigabytes of scientific data and information over the course of 687 days on the Earth calendar, which is equivalent to a full Martian year.

A scientific mission.

The goals of the Hope Probe include presenting an integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time in human history, by collecting more than 1000 gigabytes of data on Mars, and depositing it in a scientific data center in the UAE through several receiving earth stations around the world. The project’s scientific team will index and analyze these data, which will be available to humanity for the first time, to be then shared free of charge with the scientific community interested in Mars science around the world in order to serve human knowledge.

Strategic initiative.

The Hope Probe is a strategic initiative and a scientific mission to study the Red Planet and gather vital information about it that enriches human knowledge in the field of space exploration, which makes the UAE, when the probe reaches its orbit, the fifth country in the world to reach Mars. The Hope Probe was successfully launched on July 20, 2020, to provide the first comprehensive study of the climate of Mars and its different layers of atmosphere, starting from the moment it reached its orbit around the red planet on February 9, 2021, in conjunction with the celebration of the country’s golden jubilee; The fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates.





