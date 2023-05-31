They found him lifeless Marshal Luca Nesti. Era been missing for 5 days, after a family argument. The commander of the Costa Masnaga carabinieri station in the province of Lecco, in Lombardy, who had also investigated the Erba case, was in a woods. There was nothing left for him to do. Traces of the 55-year-old non-commissioned officer had gone missing last Wednesday.

The lifeless body of marshal Luca Nesti was found on the morning of Tuesday 30 May 2023. The searches had started almost immediately, from the moment in which the commander had lost track of himself. Colleagues were looking for him in the woods between Lambrugo, in the province of Como, where the 55-year-old man lived, and the Lecco area.

According to what has been learned, last Wednesday the marshal had voluntarily left his home after an argument in the family. He also had his service weapon with him. Since then nothing has been heard of him. Until the discovery of his body.

In 2006 he was commander of the Carabinieri Station in Erba and had also investigated the quadruple crime in Erba, arriving first at the scene crime scene. It was he who had conducted the first searches.

And it was he who had found the evidence that had then led the spouses Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi to end up in handcuffs, accused, tried and then convicted for a case that had greatly shaken public opinion.

Luca Nesti’s body was found lifeless in a wood, five days after his voluntary departure from home

Thus the five-day search for lieutenant Luca Nesti ended. And unfortunately in the worst way. The 55-year-old from Lambrugo was in a wooded area not so far from his home.

For five days, the Carabinieri colleagues of the Command of Lecco and Como together with the dog-loving nucleus, the Fire Brigade and the Civil Protection, hoped to find him alive. Now the cause of death needs to be clarified.