Yesterday evening, the UAE desert in the Al Qudra region in Dubai hosted a unique experiment, which witnessed the appearance of two new moons in the sky, “Phobos” and “Demos” belonging to the planet Mars.

The step, which met with great interaction on social media, comes within the framework of the educational and innovative media campaign organized by the Media Office of the UAE Government in conjunction with the arrival of the mission of the Hope Probe to Mars, which aims to provide a unique experience to the public by identifying the moons of Mars, namely “Phobos.” And “Demos”, using modern and advanced technology, which is considered the first in the Middle East, to support the country’s efforts and its promising space program to discover Mars.

Khalid Al Shehhi, Executive Director of the Digital Production and Communication Sector at the Media Office of the UAE Government, affirmed that “the UAE project to explore Mars is one of the biggest challenges the UAE has witnessed, and one of the most daring and creative initiatives to reach space, so this initiative comes to spread awareness about this important fact. And there is nothing better than bringing the two Mars moons to Earth to make this phenomenon a reality we live in and a simple glimpse of what life will look like on the red planet. “

Al-Shehhi also said, “The qualitative experiment for the emergence of Mars moons in the sky of the Emirates aims to inspire members of society by raising scientific questions about the environment of Mars, as two gigantic cranes exceeding 100 meters and the width of the satellites were used through an advanced 40-meter screen to make the two satellites viewable. Realistically from long distances

Khaled Al-Shehhi added, “The experiment provides a live simulation about seeing moons in the sky of Mars, and the answer to the focus of many scientific studies about access to space and the planet Mars, and it also contributes to providing students and the public with the opportunity to interact with the phenomenon significantly and motivate students and those interested in studying space science, and pushing them. To contribute to the development of this vital sector. “

It is worth noting that the planet Mars follows two moons, Phobos and Deimos, which are believed to have been asteroids that were attracted to the orbit of Mars, and they were discovered in 1877 AD, and were named after Phobos, meaning panic or fear, and Deimos, meaning horror or panic in Greek mythology.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

