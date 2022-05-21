Pain and anger, these are the emotions that pervade these days Alessia Angeloni, the mother of little Tommaso who died in L’Aquila

From the early afternoon of last May 18, the life of Alessia Angeloni and her husband Patrizio D’Agostino is no longer the same and never will be again. A wild car broke through the gate of the May Day kindergarten in L’Aquila and overwhelmed the children who were playing, killing their little Tommaso, their only son.

A pain without borders, the one that has pervaded a family of L’Aquila for the past three days. A moment of distraction by a woman and her 12-year-old son cost the little one his life Tommaso D’Agostinoonly 4 years old.

The 38-year-old woman had gotten out of the car to enter the kindergarten to pick up the two twins, leaving her older brother in the car. It is not yet clear why, but the car went wild and began his mad rush which stopped in the courtyard of the kindergarten itself.

You are the crushed children and one of them, little Thomas, He did not make it.

To speak, for the first time after the tragedy, was Alessia Angeloni, mother of the little victim. Extreme words ache his, but also of anger towards the hunt for the news that is occurring these days.

The words of Alessia Angeloni

A rumor had initially spread about the marriage in common between Alessia and Patrizio, the parents of the child, which had to occur yesterday.

There voice however it was denial from Tommaso’s mother herself, who explained that obviously the one in church will not be celebrated, which was scheduled for next July 3.

Then the woman, devastated by the achespoke of the hunt for the news that is taking place these days, demonstrating his disappointment and his anger about it.

It is a private pain, superhuman and beyond all tolerance. We want to experience it on our own with the people who love us. Instead we find ourselves exposed. What they are doing is obscene.

He then goes on to explain that what they need now is to elaborate and to realize of what happened.