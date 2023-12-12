The marriage of convenience between PP and Vox to govern in the Balearic Islands is not going through its best moment. The far-right group now threatens to overthrow the general budgets of the Autonomous Community for 2024 if the PP does not include in the accounts an item of 20 million euros to apply its linguistic segregation plan in the classrooms of the islands' schools, which It intends to separate students based on the language in which they study, although neither PP nor Vox has yet revealed how. “The twenty million are a condition sine qua non“said on Monday the spokesperson for Vox in the Balearic Parliament, Sergio Rodríguez, who assured that his party will not support the regional accounts if the item is not included in the accounts.

The PP of Marga Prohens walks a tightrope, since it depends on the votes of the seven Vox deputies to carry out its proposals. The conservatives govern the islands after reaching a legislative agreement with the extreme right that contemplates the application of 110 measures over the next four years and that includes a good part of their postulates. In exchange, those from Abascal's party decided not to enter the autonomous government and support Prohens from Parliament. Knowing that the popular people depend entirely on their consent to be able to legislate, Vox has tightened the screws of the agreement in recent weeks in several episodes of pressure that have led to the demand for those twenty million euros to cover the first four months of his linguistic segregation plan.

More information

”I have full confidence that the PP will ultimately honor its commitments and accept this twenty million amendment. This amount is based on what we have talked about with different sectors and is the minimum amount for schools to adhere to this plan,” said Rodríguez, who insisted that his training will not stop there. The PP, for the moment, has no intention of including Vox's amendment in the accounts because it considers that the amount is very high, although they are committed to reaching an agreement. This Tuesday, the vice president and advisor of the Treasury, Antoni Costa, insisted that an agreement will be reached with the ultras, although he has not explained what the counterpart will be. “This Government will agree with Vox on the amount corresponding to the free choice of language and that is what will cause enormous disappointment,” Costa said in response to a question from the opposition.

The truth is that the agreement, for the moment, has not been closed and Vox's linguistic segregation plan has already given the Prohens government more than one headache. On October 17, the Balearic Parliament debated a non-legal proposal in which the ultras proposed the application of segregation by language in the educational system for preschool and primary school during the next academic year and for all educational stages in 2025. PP abstained and shot down the proposal considering that the legislative agreement did not establish such pressing deadlines for its application and that it simply spoke of developing the plan throughout the four years of the legislature. A poorly calibrated step by the PP, which opened a gap with its partners, who hours later, in the same plenary session, overthrew with their negative vote the approval of the spending ceiling of the budgets proposed by the PP, thus paralyzing the processing of the autonomous accounts.

The forcefulness of the Vox deputies in this maneuver overtook the deputy spokesperson of the formation in the chamber, Xisco Cardona from Menorca, who decided to leave the parliamentary group and become a non-attached deputy considering that his party in the islands He was freely practicing blackmail against the PP, since they had express orders from the national leadership in Madrid to vote in favor of the spending ceiling. “My personal dignity and that of my family is above all this farce,” he said. After several meetings with demands from both parties, PP and Vox agreed to apply a voluntary pilot plan so that families can access the free choice of language from the next school year. Although the PP insists that the plan does not imply segregation due to language issues, the reality is that it contemplates divisions depending on the language in which the students study.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

And an issue as sensitive in the Balearic Islands as language does not bring back good memories for the PP. The largest demonstration recorded in the history of the community took more than 100,000 people to the streets in 2013 to protest against the plan of then-president José Ramón Bauzá to reduce the hours of Catalan and Spanish to the detriment of English. Now cultural entities, unions and associations have also shown their frontal rejection of the Vox plan. About twenty entities on the islands have signed a manifesto against the linguistic segregation that Prohens intends to undertake and which they consider to be incompatible with the Education Law, which provides that the linguistic model cannot discriminate or separate students for linguistic reasons.

The agenda set by Vox against Catalan already left the first crisis between the members just two months after the start of the legislature, when the ultra group registered a bill for the creation of an office to guarantee linguistic freedom with which it intended force the regional government, city councils and other public entities such as the University of the Balearic Islands to use Spanish in their documents, certifications and signage, under threat of sanctions of up to 100,000 euros. An initiative that the PP urged them to withdraw, considering that it violated the Statute of Autonomy of the Balearic Islands and that, for the moment, is stopped due to errors in its drafting. All in all, the ultras' linguistic freedom office has allocated an item of 750,000 euros in next year's budgets. Some accounts that are still up in the air after the Vox threat.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_