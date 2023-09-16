Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

They had been married for over 20 years and were considered one of the most dazzling couples in politics: Now Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg and his wife have separated.

Munich – Former Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg (51) and his wife Stephanie (46) are going their separate ways. They were once among the most dazzling couples in German politics, and were even celebrated by some as the German Kennedys – before the CSU politician stumbled upon the plagiarism affair in his doctoral thesis and his career was broken.

When asked, the couple’s lawyer, Christian Schertz, confirmed to the German Press Agency: “Yes, it is correct, the couple separated last winter on the best of terms and will continue to remain close friends.” Schertz added: “In the interest of protecting the privacy of the Guttenberg family and also with regard to their children, we ask that you respect them and refrain from making further inquiries.”

Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg’s marriage is over: He was married to his Stephanie for over 20 years

The couple married in 2000. The zu Guttenbergs brought glamor to federal politics. They exuded youthfulness and energy when they were seen in public. It was similar with former Federal President Christian Wulff and his wife Bettina. Then there was the title. Young, good-looking, successful, wealthy – Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, scion of a Franconian noble family, was considered a shooting star in politics, a beacon of hope. Some even believed he could take over the Chancellery. Stephanie, in turn, is a descendant of the German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck.

The CSU politician, whose full name is Karl-Theodor Maria Nikolaus Johann Jakob Philipp Franz Joseph Sylvester Freiherr von und zu Guttenberg, was Federal Minister of Defense from 2009 to 2011, and previously Federal Minister of Economics for a short time. With photos in cargo pants and sunglasses, Guttenberg presented cover photos from his visits to the Bundeswehr in Afghanistan. His performances also earned him a lot of criticism from the opposition.

Karl-Theodor and Stephanie zu Guttenberg – here at Oktoberfest in 2018 – have separated. © IMAGO / Tinkeres

The Guttenbergs separate: the couple has two daughters

But there was a deep fall and the steep career came to an abrupt end. In 2011, zu Guttenberg resigned from political office due to a plagiarism scandal surrounding his doctoral thesis and his doctorate was revoked. There is now a “time of remorse, probably also of penance,” said the CSU politician at the Great Tattoo as he said goodbye.

The family, the couple has two daughters, went to the USA, but did not plan to leave their tents in Germany forever. Zu Guttenberg became an expert in a “think tank”. He repeatedly made his presence felt in this country, through interviews or the relatively quickly published book “For the time being failed”.

Stephanie zu Guttenberg was involved in many social areas before and after her husband’s career break. Born in Munich and studying textile business administration, she campaigned against the sexual abuse of children and also took on the patronage of the Bavarian regional association of the German Multiple Sclerosis Society. She was also president of the child protection organization Innocence in Danger for several years and published the book “Don’t look away!” about sexual abuse.

Karl-Theodor and Stephanie zu Guttenberg: The couple appeared in public again and again – including at the Oktoberfest

Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg has been working as a consultant and entrepreneur for years. Many saw it as a second chance that he wrote a second doctoral thesis. Well-disposed people celebrated him as a purified man. Years ago he traveled from the USA to campaign for the CSU again. For example in his hometown of Kulmbach in Upper Franconia. The ancestral home of his noble family is only a few kilometers away.

The couple has appeared in public from time to time in recent years, for example at the Oktoberfest in Munich or at equestrian events.

Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg also works as a co-producer and presenter of documentaries and other journalistic formats. He publishes in English and German-language media and has a podcast with the left-wing politician Gregor Gysi. He was also seen several times on the RTL program. For example, at the end of 2022 he conducted an annual review together with entertainer Thomas Gottschalk. His new book (“3 Seconds”) with everyday observations will be published shortly. (han/dpa)