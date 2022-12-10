The marriage of Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and Anna Castellini Baldissera lasted just six months. For the uninitiated, he is the fourth child of the eyewear giant Luxottica, while she is the heir of one of the most important families in Milan, which even boasts Giacomo Puccini among the ancestors. The entrepreneur and the noblewoman, he is 27 and she is 21, one of the fairy tales that in the past have so often made lovers of the genre dream: but not this time, because it’s already over between the two.

Leonardo and Anna had civilly united in September 2021 at the Royal Palace, but it was a few months later, in June 2022, that they had chosen to celebrate in great style in Saint Tropez, in the Chateau de la Messardiere – says the Corriere della Sera – with Giuliano Sangiorgi dei Negramaro to play and sing for them, the bride dressed as a mermaid, the groom in a camel-colored suit. A stroke of lightning, since the two had met in the spring of last year.

The news of the end of the dream wedding – which obviously wasn’t a dream – was reported by the weekly Chi, according to which Del Vecchio would have come up with a disproportionate sum, “40 million euros, to dismiss his wife”. But as Corriere explains, which mentions people close to the family, the figures would be much lower, perhaps 4 million. However, the causes of the crisis are unknown.