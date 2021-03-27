Holy Week in Cartagena The dean magazine and reference publication of Holy Week in Cartagena offers new contributions on historical aspects of the Brotherhood of Jesús Nazareno, among other topics López, Pagán and Ferrández, during the presentation. / Father SÁNCHEZ / AGM CR CARTAGENA Saturday, March 27, 2021, 11:12 AM



The Marraja Brotherhood presented this Friday the issues of its magazine ‘Ecos del Nazareno’ corresponding to 2020 and 2021 in a ceremony held at its headquarters on Jara Street and broadcast on social networks. The older brother, Francisco Pagán, the president of the Marraja Foundation and chronicler of the brotherhood, Pedro María Ferrández, and the general commissioner José Francisco López, coordinator of both issues, were in charge of this.

The dean magazine and reference publication of Holy Week in Cartagena offers in its two issues new contributions from historians on historical aspects of the Brotherhood of Jesús Nazareno, a curious analysis on sacred image and artificial intelligence regarding a photo of Moisés Ruiz and It also introduces current issues for the first time, such as a report on the impact of the pandemic on the reality of the brotherhood. Both numbers are on sale at the marraja headquarters.