The Marquis del Grillo: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4 with Alberto Sordi

Tonight, 6 January 2024, the day of the Epiphany, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Il marchese del Grillo, a 1981 film directed by Mario Monicelli and starring Alberto Sordi, will be broadcast. But let's see all the information together in detail: the plot, the cast and where to stream the film.

Plot

In papal Rome in 1809, the Marquis Onofrio del Grillo, a Roman nobleman at the court of Pope Pius VII, spent his days in complete idleness, frequenting taverns and taverns, cultivating clandestine love affairs with commoners and maintaining a rebellious attitude in the eyes of his mother and conservative, bigoted and authoritarian relatives.

His main pastime, which makes him famous throughout the city, consists of countless pranks and pranks of which his aristocratic family, made up of extravagant characters closed to the outside world, is often the victim. The rich noble landowner is always able to humorously and daringly get out of the many unthinkable situations throughout the play, shamelessly exploiting even the knowledge of the often complacent upper class (an example of this is the court scene with the condemnation to the pillory of the Jewish cabinetmaker Aronne Piperno).

A chance meeting with a poor alcoholic coal burner, Gasperino, his perfect double, inspires the nobleman to complete his burlesque repertoire. In various situations he ends up involving the Pontiff in the name of justice and renewal which are always invoked but which never seriously manage to worry the audacious and brilliant “Sor Marchese”: in the end, in fact, after a fake sentence to the guillotine inflicted on him by Pius VII, was pardoned by the latter, who allowed him to resume his place among the papal Sediaries.

The Marquis del Grillo: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Il marchese del Grillo, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alberto Sordi: Onofrio del Grillo / Gasperino

Paolo Stoppa: Pope Pius VII

Giorgio Gobbi: Ricciotto

Elena Daskowa Valenzano: Marchesa del Grillo

Caroline Berg: Olimpia Martin

Riccardo Billi: Aronne Piperno

Flavio Bucci: Don Bastiano

Camillo Milli: Giulio Gabrielli the Younger

Cochi Ponzoni: Count Rambaldo

Marc Porel: Captain Blanchard

Pietro Tordi: mgr. Terenzio del Grillo

Leopoldo Trieste: Don Sabino

Salvatore Jacono: bargello

Marina Confalone: ​​Camilla del Grillo, sister of the Marquis

Isabelle Linnartz: Kneeling, cousin of the Marquis

Elisa Mainardi: Gasperino's wife

Isabella De Bernardi: daughter of Gasperino

Alfredo Cohen: castrated singer

Tommaso Bianco: administrator

Elena Fiore: Anita

Angela Campanella: Faustina

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Marquis del Grillo live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 4 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.