The Márquez brothers closed a new weekend for the story with which they put a lot of fear of their rivals at the MotoGP 2025 World Cup. Marc Victoria repeated in Argentina, where he also took the pole and the quick return, all followed by Álexwhich was only four laps to take the race in Termas de Río Hondo.

The race began very face for the two pilots of Cervera, both brilliant in an exit in which they had no trouble defending the first -line positions achieved in the classification of Saturday. The brothers soon forgetting to look at the rearview mirror When they squeezed no one could keep up with them.

Yes there was a battle for third place. Bagnaia, who even tested – without success – the overtaking to Alex, had to defend himself against Zarco. Although his problem would not be French, but a morbidelli who shortly after would take away the third drawer with the speed of his soft tire.

While in the middle zone the battle would be fixed between PEdro Acosta, Joan Mir and Ogurathe brilliant rookie that has left all speechless in the first two races, ahead the script became pretty among the Márquez.

They barely rolled four when Álex, very alive and stuck to Marc’s motorcycle, took advantage of a bad curve of his older brother to pass him and throw with everything forward.

There was a lot of career, but the passage of the laps showed that the eight World Cup champion was not going to have anything easy. Unlike Thailand, where Marc let his brother pass to take a breath before giving victory, in the Argentine layout The official Ducati was treated a lot.

The fight was still very alive in the Top-10: Mir, Acosta, Ogura, Binder, Digiannantonio, Zarco … And especially surprising was to see Bagnaia without any option of hunting a morbidelli who even seemed with options to fight with Marc and Álex.

About to go to the ground was Marc in the attempt to squeeze and reach his brother. He saved a whip of the motorcycle that showed that Alex’s rhythm was superior and that Marc was not much less comfortable, although with his intelligence and piloting, he again cut distances to hit the definitive ax, after a previously failed advancement previously executed, in the absence of four turns to the circuit for the end.

Finally it was Marc who saw the checkered flag, as in Thailandand with his brother he repeated a historical podium of brothers that could be repeated again within two weekends in Austin. 90 victories in all categories added Marc yesterday, the same as the mythical Angel Nieto, whom he honored with A laurel crown at the end of the race.