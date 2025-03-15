In fifteen days, from one continent to another, from Thailand to Argentina, little or nothing has changed the panorama at the start of the MotoGP World Cup: the Márquez brothers roll the category with an overwhelming domain that two relatives had never been seen in the queen class. That is why some already call it the Cervera World Championship.

Marc took the Pole and the victory of the Sprint, and àlex second place in both. And the two are favorites to repeat positions in the Sunday race (7:00 p.m.). At the moment, three races, three traces, with Pecco Bagnaia as third in discord.

Domain

Marc won with authority from the exit to the goal in the 12 laps

In a duel 12 laps in the Termas circuit of Río Hondo, with the overcast sky threatening water at any time, Márquez tried to overcome by crushing from the exit, looking for the leak.

At the start, Marc conquered the first angle from the pole, followed by his brother àlex and Bagnaia, who passed to Zarco in the acceleration. Quartarrao jumped from 7th to 4th, and Acosta remained in the fifth position, behind the Frenchman. Although the Murcia soon had to overcome the Yamaha, nor the Honda de Zarco, fifth (v. 2/12).

In the first quarter of the Sprint (v. 4/12), the two brothers already took 1.3s to Bagnaia, already medium test (v. 6), two seconds. The Italian took off without remedy, helpless to follow the Márquez. The two pilots of Cervera rolled very even, which could presage fratricidal duel for victory.

The situation was reverse to the one lived by both in Thailand’s long race, when àlex and Marc was thrown, behind, put the pressure of his front tire and patiently waited for his time to attack.





Toni López Jordà

On this occasion, the eldest of the brothers opened a 5-7 tenth hole in the absence of three laps, àlex could not follow him, and Marc finished the second victory in Sprint. His younger brother said second position, as in Buriram, again in front of Bagnaia, which minimized losses.

The first three repeated positions consolidate Marc Márquez’s leadership with full 49 points, 11 more than his brother and 19 more than Bagnaia.

Being there with Marc was like being in training. But I was going very fast and I couldn’t try to advance it “

Àlex Márquez





“It has been a fantastic race, being there in front of Marc was like being in training. But I was going very fast and I couldn’t try to advance it, ”said àlex Márquez.

Tomorrow it will be very difficult to beat àlex because he is superconstant ”

Marc Márquez





His brother Marc commented that it had been “a very difficult victory” because he could not distance himself from àlex. “Tomorrow it will be very difficult to beat him because àlex is superconstant,” says Marc.