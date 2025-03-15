Mrs. Roser Alcentà, suffering on the sofa of her home in Cervera, is again one of the happiest mothers in the world: her two puppies dominate again on her Ducati, in the second chapter of the World Cup, the GP of Argentina. Marc took the Polethe 68th in MotoGP (and 96.ª in its World Cup trajectory), and àlex followed him with second place, and again are the favorites to victory and the podium in the two races in Termas de Río Hondo, the Sprint (19.00 h) and the Sunday (Sunday, 19.00 h).

As he left on Friday in the first two essays, Marc Márquez overwhelmed the competition taking the pole without discussion, with no one to have him. He did it with a new record of the Argentine track, a 1M36S917 stratospheric, the only one to go down from 1m37s, which pulverizes the best chrono achieved by himself in 2014.

Marc took command from the first round launched, with àlex second and an amazing Johann Zarco with the Third Honda. He suffered Pecco Bagnaia, as in Thailand, to be in front. The times do not come out to the runner -up, which was 8th in the absence of 2m30s. Then he pressed his teeth and jumped to the fourth position, from which he will have more options to be on the podium.

On the last lap, Marc wanted to intimidate his rivals a little more by lowering the best time, and moving away from àlex to 246 thousandths. Sixth Pole in seven RESPARACIONES DE MARC in the Argentine Circuit. It is the first time that he repeats in the Pole Since 2019 … the last year he was champion.

“I have to be more constant in rhythm at the race level and get the most out. Àlex and Pecco are the strongest, but we must not forget Zarco, I will also take it into account for the race, ”said Marc.

“I thought to see if my brother does not squeeze and earn the bet … but no, what is going!” Àlex Márquez exclaimed. “Let’s see if I can at least fight with him,” he hoped. “What it does very well is to manage the tire very well, in a very long distance distance. The goal for me is to add points, ”the youngest of Cervera’s brothers was prescribed.