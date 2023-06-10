The Mugello stands whistled when the screens focused on Marc Márquez, who once again stirred up the spirits of Pecco Bagnaia, local idol and defender of the crown. The Ducati Italian knew how to cool the nerves despite the eight-time world champion’s mental games and took a pole position stratospheric that once again underlines its tremendous potential when it focuses on squeezing its mount. With a 1:44.8 he broke the circuit record and raised his fist in anger. He did it twice, also in a race to the sprint Delicate from the sparkling rain. Despite everything, he dominated at will, extended the lead in the MotoGP World Championship and led Ducati’s poker player in the home grand prix ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, his main pursuer on the table. “How beautiful is Mugello!” he shouted with joy. The public, dedicated, vibrated with the dominance of the locals, singing the Italian anthem at the top of their lungs. “I got goosebumps.”

He knew, however, that the leading role of the day would be taken by his anger with the Honda driver. “When you reach 360 km/h in a curve and a driver is close to your line, it bothers you,” said the number one. According to his account, the Catalan crossed him on purpose when he was leaving the garage. He did not want to say anything else to the DAZN microphones despite the fireworks. Bagnaia’s anger with the older Márquez was notorious. He aborted his thrown turn and raised his hand in anger. He put his finger to his forehead, as if calling him crazy. Both then shared a couple of curves in parallel, with the one from Cervera looking at the referent of the contest and saying no with his finger. Never had a discussion at hundreds of kilometers per hour, with the deafening noise of the engines in between, been so clear.

“Pecco was a coincidence. He was looking for Bezzecchi and he didn’t even know where he was, ”explained 93 after the timed. When asked about his opponent’s reaction, he couldn’t hide that smile of a born competitor. “I have not understood his anger. My intention was to get out of the way for him to pass and make his turn. He has decided to get angry, but if he had thrown or followed him. The anger of him has made me hooked, ”he added. Thus, with another excellent wheel to follow, Márquez managed to sneak into the front row and was only 78 thousandths behind with a Honda that was nowhere near as competitive –Alex Rins was ninth at almost eight tenths, and then ended up in the hospital with a fracture tibia and fibula of the right leg after a hard fall–. It is neither the first nor the last time that Marc uses the tactic, one of his most frequently used aces up his sleeve since he was seriously injured in 2020 and has never been the same.

Second on the grid, he was no match for the current world champion, and neither was he against his brother Álex, the first time that both shared a front row in their illustrious careers. The family milestone only occurred on Saturday, since the youngest of the Márquez Alentà family carries a three-position penalty for Sunday’s race (DAZN and La 1, 2:00 p.m.) for an action to the limit in the previous French GP. “I’m happy to see Marc here, in the end he’s my brother and I’m happy for him,” said the Ducati rider. The comment will not be liked in Borgo Panigale, where they already pulled his ears for his one-on-one fight with the factory prop in the Argentine GP, which ended with Bagnaia on the ground.

Álex had his dose of prominence going through the Q1 playoffs like a hurricane, and pulling off a prodigious last solo lap that once again sent a warning. A tenth and a half behind his theoretical leader, although in Bologna they remark that they do not give team orders, the youngest of the Márquez has gone in a matter of months from the last positions of the grid to being a regular in the first. The difference is only one: he has changed the indomitable Honda for the coveted Ducati, a motorcycle so fine and fast that it has allowed him to recover all the confidence lost in his journey with the Japanese.

Misfortune, however, was primed with the party of the brothers in the race on Saturday. Álex went to the ground pushed by Brad Binder in the first corner of the ‘sprint’, penalized for the maneuver with a long lap. Later, the other KTM, that of Jack Miller, brushed and got Marc off the line slightly, who lost four positions at once and ended up settling for a seventh place overall for Honda: “These things happen in races, I expected likewise to fall positions”. Ducati, in the midst of the commotion generated, continued with a devastating streak in the contest. He has placed at least one bike on the front row in 46 consecutive grands prix, and took the top five places in the sprint like nothing.

Brad Binder smashes the speed record: 366.1 km/h!

Binder, protagonist for the touch with Álex Márquez, was also the protagonist for running more than anyone in the entire history of the contest. It was precisely the slipstreams from the main group, where he fell after serving the long penalty lap, that propelled the South African to the tremendous record. 366.1 km / h he registered on the main straight of Mugello with his KTM, a figure that surpasses by almost 3 km / h the previous mark of Jorge Martín with the Ducati in 2022. The man from Madrid finished with a creditable third in the sprint and remains within range in the fight for the title in this initial stretch of the course.

