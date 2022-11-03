The marò Latorre asks for millions of damages from the Italian state

The case of the marò Maximilian Tower which he decided to do cause to the Satoguilty of not having protected it by sending it back to Indiarisks creating embarrassment for the new lead government Melons. The premier and in general the right– reads the Fatto Quotidiano – has always considered the case an injustice and a whammy for Italy. “We fought for the 2 servants of the Fatherlandunjustly detained in India “, repeated Meloni in his speeches. The story is known: arrested for having killed two Indian fishermen during a mission aboard the Italian tanker Enrica Lexie in 2012, Latorre and Girone were inmates in India for 106 daysthen sent back to Italy and again sent back to Kerala and finally filed, last June, by the judge in Rome, after a complex arbitration international in the Haguewhich had allowed them to be tried in our country.

Now – the Fact continues – the long lieutenant Latorre, employed by the General Staff, asks million euros from damage to the Italian government: because it sent him back to India where he risked the death penalty and he also had a very serious one stroke; because a decade of trials prevented him from making a career, starting a family and for various other reasons. Also Sergeant Salvatore Group44 years old and still in the Navy, could act legally: “We wrote a letter to the Navy asking to make amends for the sacrifice suffered by Girone, with friendly tones, but a Negative answer of a single line. Now we are evaluating, ”explains his lawyer.

