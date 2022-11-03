Bari – The story of the two Apulian navy riflemen seemed closed for justice and public opinion after the filing of the accusation of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012 in an anti-piracy mission aboard the merchant ship Enrica Lexie. “It was self-defense”established the investigating judge of Rome last February, after ten years of international judicial disputes.

But now to open a new front, this time in the guise of ‘accuser’, is Massimiliano Latorre who, with a legal action started in recent months, has asked the State for a maxi compensation for not having protected him in the course of the affair damaging his career, his private sphere and his freedom even after his definitive return to his homeland. And also for having sent him back to India twice, exposing him to the risk of the death penalty. Accusations that his fellow soldier Salvatore Girone could soon bring to the State, who at the moment sent ‘only’ a “letter with friendly tones” to the Navy asking to “repay the damage suffered”, receiving however, explains his lawyer Enrico Loasses, “a Negative answer”.

Latorre is represented by the lawyers Silvia Galeone and Fabio Anselmo. The latter explains that “the management by the Italian government was not satisfactory and in line with respect for their personal, human and family situations: it is clear that what the two soldiers suffered deserves consideration by the state”. “I think – continues the lawyer – you are also confident in the fact that the current government, whose politicians have always seemed particularly sensitive towards the two soldierstake charge of what must be recognized to them. “The request for compensation is now in the preliminary phase of the actual case, or rather a mediation in which an attempt is made to settle the judicial dispute in an ‘amicable’ manner.

The request “represents – emphasizes Anselmo – the suffering suffered for all the management that is criticized, including the return to India with the death penalty”. As for the amount of the request for compensation, the lawyer does not go into detail but explains that “it is clear that about ten years have passed a very heavy ordeal, personal, judicial and not only”. Despite their confidentiality, also imposed by military secrecy, Latorre and Girone after the filing of the accusations in Italy they no longer hid their disappointment. Girone, in a post that dates back to the end of August, recalled the days of detention saying that he could not believe “how our Italian government did not have the readiness and the skills to defend us from those stabs and the terror that will remain in the eyes. and in my mind for the rest of my life. ” Latorre, on the other hand, in an interview spoke of “ten years marked by difficult moments” and said that in his current role in the Navy, “behind a desk”, he feels like “a lion in a cage”.

The riflemen were arrested in the state of Kerala in February 2012. In the first two years they returned to Italy twice, for a license at Christmas and to vote. In both cases they had to return to India. In 2014 Latorre returned and remained in Italy to be treated after a stroke that struck him in the Italian embassy in Delhi where they were both transferred after 106 days of imprisonment. Girone returned home permanently in 2016 after a long diplomatic job.