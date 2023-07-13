Samuel Santander Lopesierra, ‘The Marlboro Man’, during his extradition process to the United States in 2002. COURTESY

Samuel Santander Lopesierra, 63, has been a politician, drug trafficker and smuggler. Journalistic investigations, testimonies, evidence and even a sentence that he served in a United States prison weigh on him. His extensive criminal record — including accusations of illegally financing the campaign of President Gustavo Petro, money suspected to have been kept by his son Nicolás — matters little or nothing in his homeland, where he aspires to be mayor after the upcoming elections. regional. In Maicao, La Guajira, Lopesierra is a political phenomenon worthy of study. He officially registered his candidacy on July 10, when he presented 63,825 signatures to the National Registry —which constitutes more than half of the people authorized to vote in Maicao— and hundreds of his followers accompanied him in the act. If he manages to overcome the legal obstacles that would prevent him from competing in the elections, his victory is almost assured.

His parents, Samuel Lopesierra Bernier and Guillermina Gutiérrez, owned a commercial winery in Maicao, a municipality near the border with Venezuela and whose economy moves, to a large extent, through smuggling. In keeping with the plans for greatness they had for their four children, they guaranteed holy —as his relatives still know him— an elite education. He graduated from the Liceo Cervantes in Barranquilla, traveled to study economics at the University of Southern Illinois and returned in 1984 to work in the family business. His parents wanted him to venture into a multinational in the private sector, but they gave in to his insistence and hired him as an ordinary worker in the warehouse.

Lopesierra’s fame grew along with his visibility. He set up his own winery, after raising money with several partners, and pursued his electoral efforts hand in hand with the Liberal Party, a group with which his father sympathized. He was elected councilor for Maicao in 1986 and deputy for La Guajira in 1988. He temporarily withdrew from the political arena two years later, but in 1994 he rose to national stardom when he became the senator from the Atlantic coast who received the most votes outside of that region. The 40,000 votes he received aroused suspicion and distrust in the ruling class, which did not look favorably on a businessman reaching Congress taking giant steps.

It was thus that the name of Samuel Santander Lopesierra spread in public opinion and more than one was interested in inquiring about his origins. In the world of informal trade he was an eminence, he was the main smuggler in the country. A spokesman for the Colombian Association of Liquor Importers (Acodil) told Semana that Lopesierra sold 200,000 packs of cigarettes and 400,000 cases of whiskey a year without paying a single peso in taxes. They didn’t take long to nickname him the marlboro man.

The emblematic scandal of that decade was process 8,000, which was opened after it was discovered that President Ernesto Samper’s campaign was financed with money from drug trafficking. Lopesierra ended up splashed after a telephone conversation between Samper and Elizabeth Montoya, a liaison between the Liberal Party and the drug lords, became known, in which they coordinated apparent financial contributions to the campaign by Phillip Morris. An investigation by the Miami Herald revealed that the mention of the tobacco company was a reference to Lopesierra, who by then was already known for illicitly dealing in cigarettes. The American newspaper added that the Marlboro man, according to testimonies collected by the FBI, was in charge of laundering money for some members of the Mansur family, accused of having ties to drug trafficking and injecting money into Samper’s candidacy.

In those same years, he was also linked to the murder of opposition leader Álvaro Gómez Hurtado, who was assassinated in November 1995 as the investigations into process 8,000 progressed. From the outset, the Samper administration was held responsible and that was the most accepted theory, without conclusive evidence for it to prosper in the courts, until in October 2020 the FARC claimed responsibility for the crime. Gómez’s family, however, assures that the guerrillas are trying to cover up the real perpetrators and insists that Lopesierra has knowledge about what happened since he once declared that other drug traffickers asked him for $500,000 to carry out the murder.

His capture marked the downfall of his emporium. On October 7, 2002, in a joint operation between Colombian authorities and the DEA, Lopesierra and 14 other people were apprehended. He spent ten months in the Cómbita prison, Boyacá, until the request for his extradition materialized in August 2003. He was sentenced to 25 years, but paid 18. While he was imprisoned abroad, his assets were seized in Colombia, in which 106 real estate assets valued at more than 25,000 million pesos (around 6.2 million dollars) were identified. .

He regained his freedom in August 2021 and immediately returned to Colombia. In May 2022, with a few weeks to go until the first round of presidential elections, he attended an interview on a local radio station and invited the inhabitants of Maicao to vote for Petro. The fact went unnoticed, but it came to light a year later after Semana published WhatsApp conversations between Nicolás, Petro’s son, and his then-partner, Day Vásquez. There it was mentioned that Lopesierra gave 600 million pesos to Nicolás for his father’s campaign. The Prosecutor’s Office began the respective investigations, but progress is still unknown.

But the controversy failed to affect him and now he seeks to be mayor of Maicao. Despite making headlines for the past three decades for his wrongdoing, only a legal disability could hinder his political aspirations. It is not yet clear if the conviction and extradition leave him out of the picture, but it is likely that he will continue with his campaign until that doubt is resolved. The Marlboro Man wants to don the mayor’s sash.

