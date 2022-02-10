Yousef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi) The UAE financial markets have enhanced their attractiveness for investment, attracting liquidity during today’s trading session by about 1.92 billion dirhams, and the listed companies are achieving new market gains worth 20.4 billion dirhams, bringing the total market value of the Abu Dhabi and Dubai markets to 2.113 trillion dirhams.

The general index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange increased by 0.963% at the closing level of 8927 points, amid a collective rise of the leading shares that engulfed the market.

The Dubai Financial Market also closed in the “green” region, with an increase of 0.14% at the closing level of 3250.3 points.

Abu Dhabi market

In detail, the value of trading in the Abu Dhabi market amounted to 1.658 billion dirhams, and the session witnessed the conclusion of 9427 transactions, during which 271 million shares were traded.

As a result of the trading, the total market value of the companies listed on the general index increased by about 19 billion dirhams to reach 1.699 trillion dirhams today, compared to 1.68 trillion dirhams at the close of yesterday.

The tangible rise in the Abu Dhabi market came with the support of the collective rise in prices, especially the leading shares, which all rose without exception, as the share of International Holding rose by 3.14% to close at the level of 164 dirhams, with a trading volume of 334 million dirhams, and the share of First Abu Dhabi Bank increased by 0.8 % to the level of 20.26 dirhams, with transactions amounting to 335 million dirhams.

The Aldar Properties share rose 0.72% to close at the level of 4.2 dirhams, with transactions worth 273 million dirhams, and the Alpha Abu Dhabi Holding share rose 1.11% to close at the price of 27.28 dirhams.

Several other shares also rose by significant percentages, including the share of RAK Ceramics by 5.56% at the closing price of 3.23 dirhams, as well as the food company share, which rose 4.74% at the price of 34 dirhams, followed by the share of Al Qudra Holding, which rose by 4.15% at the closing price of AED 34. 4.52 dirhams.

Dubai market

In the Dubai Financial Market, the trading session witnessed the conclusion of 3792 deals, during which 135.4 million shares were traded, with a total value of 262 million dirhams.

The market value of the companies listed on the general index of the market rose by 1.4 billion dirhams to reach 414.6 billion dirhams at the close of today’s session, compared to 413.2 billion dirhams yesterday.

The general index of the market was able to consolidate and stay in the green zone, with the support of Emirates NBD Bank, which rose 1.48% at a price of 13.70 dirhams, and the Deyaar share rose 1.46% at the closing price of 0.485 dirhams.

At the time, the shares of “Dubai Islamic” settled at 5.69 dirhams, “Emaar Properties” at 4.84 dirhams, and the Dubai Financial Market at 2.37 dirhams, unchanged during today’s session compared to the closing prices of yesterday.