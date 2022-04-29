Yousef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi) UAE financial markets soared to new record levels during the month of April 2022 as a result of the increase in the market value of listed companies by about 225 billion new dirhams, to reach 2.531 trillion dirhams yesterday, compared to 2.306 trillion dirhams at the end of March 2022, according to the official data of the financial markets in the country. .

The significant increase in the market value came as a result of the gains made by the listed companies in the market prices of their listed shares on the one hand, and on the other hand, with the support of the listing of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority during this month on the Dubai Financial Market.

The country’s financial markets attracted huge trading worth 56.3 billion dirhams during the month of April 2022, which marks a qualitative leap in the value of trading in the UAE stock markets.

Abu Dhabi market

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange attracted 44.5 billion dirhams, the value of the trades carried out during 21 working days in the month of April 2022, through 226,138 deals concluded in the market, during which 8.4 billion shares were traded.

The outcome of trading in the market was the increase in the prices of 43 companies compared to the decline of 22 companies, while the prices of 22 other companies remained unchanged.

The general index of the Abu Dhabi market rose 1.57% in April to close at 10104.89 points, compared to 9948.78 points at the end of last March.

The market value of the companies listed on the Abu Dhabi market increased by a new value of 71 billion dirhams, to reach 1.94 trillion dirhams, compared to 1.869 trillion dirhams at the end of March 2022.

The net foreign investment flows to the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange amounted to 1.77 billion dirhams (net purchase) during 21 trading sessions.

However, the data shows that foreign investors (non-Arabs) injected 2.05 billion dirhams of new investments during the month of April 2022, which is considered an exceptional outcome that shows the great confidence of global investors from funds, investment portfolios and individuals in the national economy.

During the same month, Gulf investors’ transactions recorded 287 million dirhams, net selling, while Arab (non-Gulf) investors recorded about 8 million dirhams net buying.

Dubai market

The general index of the Dubai Financial Market rose by 5.47% to record levels and reached 3,719.63 points at its close yesterday, an increase of 193 points compared to the closing level recorded at the end of March 2022 at 3,526.6 points.

The market value increased by 153.6 billion dirhams to reach 591 billion dirhams at the end of trading yesterday, compared to 437.4 billion dirhams at the end of March 2022, with the support of the listing of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in the market this month.

The month of April witnessed transactions worth 11.8 billion dirhams on the Dubai Financial Market.