The American electronics giant Apple is close to reaching a record market value of $ 3 trillion, becoming the first company in the world to reach this market value, in the latest sign of the technology giant’s continued control of the American Stock Exchange.

Bloomberg news agency said that the iPhone smartphone manufacturer reached a historic level last Friday when its share price rose by 0.6% to $190.80, making the company’s market value more than $3 trillion, while the share price rose by 46% since the beginning of the year. Present.

Bloomberg indicated that this major development came in the wake of the steady rise in the stock since the beginning of this year, to increase the market value of the company by more than $ 900 billion in about six months.

“The reason Apple’s stock has outperformed for more than a decade is not the recklessness of investors, but because the company is implementing an effective business strategy, strong earnings plan, and strong customer engagement with its products,” said Jonathan Curtis, director of portfolio management at Franklin Equity Group.

He added that he was not surprised that Apple reached this important stage during the first half of this year. Curtis added, “Apple’s balance sheet is exceptional, and it pays dividends that can grow continuously, and it has an active share buyback program and a business platform for consumers, all of which are supported by a device (iPhone) that the customer uses 4 hours a day.” The tech giant’s stock is up all year, while the Nasdaq 100 technology stock index is up 37%.