In football it has been shown many times that any modest team can put those classified as giants in serious trouble. Hence the greatness of this sport, where the unpredictability of the result is an inseparable part of its appeal. It happens now that the Betis is going to face Petrocub from Moldova. It is the current champion of its country’s league and participates in the Conference, where it has only one point in five games, located in thirty-fourth position out of 36 teams. Their footballers are absolute unknowns on the international stage and their ratings attest to this.

Taking as a reference the estimate of the market price made by a website like Transfermarkt, which is not scientific but does gather a certain consensus as a page for estimating the price of footballers according to certain parameters, the Petrocub squad available for its coach for the match against Betis has a global valuation of 4.4 million euros. Their most sought-after footballer is the forward Vladimir Ambros, 30, who reaches 550,000 euros, while he is followed by the young attacking midfielder Mihai Lupan, with half a million. Then there is right back Ion Bors, with 350,000, and right winger Dan Puscas, with 325,000. It should be remembered that Petrocub has some international players with Moldova such as those recently called Puscas, Talk and Mudracin addition to others who are no longer being cited with their selection.

The fact is that the complete valuation of the Petrocub squad, with the aforementioned 4.4 million, does not reach the one that this specialized website gives to a single Betis player such as Perraud, who is estimated at five million. Above that figure, for Transfermarkt, there are up to twelve green and white players, such as Vitor Roque (30), Johnny Cardoso and Lo Celso (20), Fornals (14), Natan, Abde and Assane (12), Marc Roca (9) , Rui Silva and Isco (8), Diego Llorente (7) and Juanmi (6).

Transfermarkt’s ratings are based on different parameters such as the age of the players, goals scored, assists distributed, international participations, performance in important leagues or previous real transfers.