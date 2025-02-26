The futures market anticipates An upward opening Among the main European indices. The latest macroeconomic data published in the United States causes in exodus of Wall Street investors to Other marketsas is the case of the Chinese Variable Income and also to the Old Continent Stock Exchange. However, this can change again. Investors expect the quarterly results of NVIDIA to discern whether or not the American artificial intelligence has or not worry about Depseek.

Nvidia has been to date the company that has led the increases within Wall Street, but it is also the one that has caused the greater vendors In recent months. “Nvidia numbers could be a decisive factor for the market, at least in the short term,” says KCM Trade analyst Tim Waterer.

The tonic of the latest sessions on Wall Street have been sales. He S&P 500 accumulates four consecutive sessions down And it rises less than 1.5% in the year, while Eurostoxx 50 advances more than 11%. The differences are broad and that raises a dilemma when raising investment strategies, according to the technical advisor of ECOTRADERJoan Cabrero.

North American indices have been moving laterally between the Trump hole support, that is, the levels prior to their choice, and the resistance that mark the maximum prior to the appearance of Deepseek. In the short term, falls are imposed from precisely that resistance zone. “I suggest being very pending the support presented by the S&P 500 in the 5,924 points. Your assignment would invite exposure To the North American market since in this case a clear double -ceiling -shaped pattern would be confirmed that at least would warn us of falls at 5,700 points, slightly below the minimums of mid -January, “says Cabrero.

Thus, the expert points out that the optimal purchasing zone for US variable income is not in sight as long as a correction does not occur, such as the one that can come if NVIDIA disappoints the market with its results. “I’m still waiting with patience A replica of the August earthquake After the Nasdaq 100, which would be to see a fall at 19,000 points, “explains the advisor of ECOTRADER. This potential fall towards the Trump hole support would be in the case of Nasdaq 100 at 20,000-20,200 points.

The fall in the profitability of the US bonus to ten years to 4.3% A breath to the bond market Sovereign. However, the reference for fixed income fails to drag its peers. While in Tuesday’s session, purchases were usual among European bonds, the reality is that the Difference between European and American debt It is palpable in 2025. So far this year, the performance of the US bonus at ten years falls almost 24 basic points. On the other hand, the German bonus with the same expiration rises almost 10 basic points.

This places the gap between them, usually known as a risk premium, in November maximum of last year. On the other hand, the German bonus does spread to the rest of European bonds. The electoral process in Germany as well as the evolution of the Conflict in Ukraine It weighs on the European debt market, since investors demand more yield to assume the risk of buying European titles. In the medium term, the market consensus expects the profitability of American bonds to continue cutting their return in the secondary market. However, new shocks that raise risk aversion as it happened in January of this year could occur.

Ukraine reached an agreement with the United States to manage Ukrainian natural resources. This causes the general fall of the raising raw materials, mainly of all those linked in one way or another to the conflict that celebrates three years from the Russian invasion such as gas. As collected Bloombergthe agreement could be ratified at the end of this week, which could advance El Alto el Fuego and the subsequent peace of this conflict.

The resulting agreement would create a joint fund between Ukraine and the US with which to manage the extraction of resources in Ukrainian soil as payment for the help provided during these years of conflict. Thus, quoted iron goes back 1.4% this Wednesday while Aluminum yields 0.6% and the wheat quoted flat. The price of European gas falls 6% as well as a consequence of that peace, a priori, getting closer. However, raw materials as a whole rise almost 7% in the year thanks to Gold impulse.